2 year warranty
Discontinued
193V5LSB2/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount allow your workspace flexibility. it’s a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
ValueMan46
23/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good value for money
Good Value for money. brought few months before and comes with 3 years warranty.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Frosty3140
04/03/2022
United Kingdom
Good result for inexpensive monitor
Picked this monitor a few years ago to match for 1920x1080 resolution with a Depp Inspiron 5570 laptop. Monitor has performed well for general office use. No regrets at all about my purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-03-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-03-04
Ian01
11/12/2016
United Kingdom
OK
No user manual and I cannot find it on Philips' Website. All links for this product on the Website to pages that are not available. Can't get online support
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LSB2 LCD monitor