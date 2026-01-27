Search terms

EN
AR
  • Compact in size. Powerful in action. Compact in size. Powerful in action. Compact in size. Powerful in action.
  • Play Pause

    Bag Vacuum Cleaner 2000 series Vacuum Cleaner

    XD2042/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Compact in size. Powerful in action.

    Powerful, compact, and efficient — the Philips Bagged Vacuum 2000 Series delivers thorough cleaning on all floor types, with adjustable suction power, easy storage, and a HEPA filter that captures >99.9% of fine dust

    See all benefits

    Bag Vacuum Cleaner 2000 series Vacuum Cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    Compact in size. Powerful in action.

    Durable design you can trust

    • 1800W
    • Adjustable suction power
    • Compact and Lightweight
    • HEPA filter
    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Easily adjustable with a foot peddle for hard floors or carpets. Its sealed design ensures close contact with the surface, making cleaning faster and more effective.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Save valuable storage space with the compact and lightweight design. It's easy to tuck away into cupboards and wardrobes, and light enough to lift easily onto a shelf.

    HEPA filter system captures 99.9%* of particles

    HEPA filter system captures 99.9%* of particles

    HEPA filter system captures >99.99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning with a 9-meter reach from plug to nozzle, that can tackle multiple rooms and large spaces without switching sockets.

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 L dust chamber

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 L dust chamber

    Large 3 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

    Developed and designed in Netherlands

    Developed and designed in Netherlands

    Crafted with precision and care in the Netherlands, reflecting Philips's heritage of innovation, quality and reliability. Register with us online for a free 2 year warranty!

    Furniture nozzle to clean couches, cushions and pet hair

    Furniture nozzle to clean couches, cushions and pet hair

    Furniture nozzle 110mm is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and armchairs, even removing pet hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Poppy Red
      Noise level (power)
      <77 dB
      Dust capacity
      3L
      Action radius
      12 meters
      Input power (IEC)
      1800W
      Input power (max)
      1800W
      Motor Filter
      Washable Filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA Filter
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front and Top
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece Telescopic
      Wheel type
      Plastic
      Accessory storage
      Yes
      Dust bag type
      s-Bag
      Dust bags included
      x1
      Cord length
      9 meters

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      CP1349
      Related Accessories 2
      CP0537 Inlet Filter
      Related Accessories 3
      CP0538 Exhaust Filter
      Included Accessories 1
      Multi-purpose nozzle, 2in1 Crevice tool, Furniture nozzle

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      411 x 269 x 241  mm
      Weight of product
      3.74  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *99.9% dust pick-up on hand floors with crevices (IEC62885)
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.