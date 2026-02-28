2 year warranty
HR7302/90
Versatility and power
The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance!
750W Motor Power
1,5L bowl capacity
2 speeds
6 Accessories
With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.
1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family
2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control
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