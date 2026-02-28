ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Versatility and power
  • Versatility and power
  • Versatility and power
  • Versatility and power
  • Versatility and power
  • Versatility and power

5000 SeriesFood processor

HR7302/90

Versatility and power

The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance!

See all benefits

Power of 750W and 6 accessories

Versatility and power

  • 750W Motor Power

  • 1,5L bowl capacity

  • 2 speeds

  • 6 Accessories

Use the right speed setting for each accessory

With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.

1.5L bowl capacity

1.5L bowl capacity

1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

2 speeds settings

2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.