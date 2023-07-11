Search terms

Man shaving his face

All-in-One Trimmers

Versatile styling from head to toe

All-in-one trimmer

Stainless-steel precision for beard, hair and body

Series 9000

Series 9000

Our best trimmer for men with body shaver attachment, shaves body hair and protects skin
Multigroomer on display

Versatile styling

Up to 23 tools and attachments for face, head and body

5x more precision steps

Precision Trimming Guard

5x more precision steps

Select length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1-3 mm for a precise trim to the exact length you want.

Ready when you need it

  • Up to 6 hours runtime

    Powerful lithium-ion battery runs 15 weeks with a 5-minute quick-charge option — for long life and maximum power.

  • 100% showerproof

    Water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and easy clean up

  • Battery indicator

    Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

Long-lasting performance for precise results

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long-lasting performance — no oil required. 

Beard Trimmer blades

A beard trimmer that adjusts to you

Smart BeardSense Technology scans beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

First-class comfort and control

First-class comfort and control

Premium, ergonomic design in stainless steel with rubber insert for optimal grip

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

