[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I have had it running constantly in my living room and office for the past few weeks. If you have been looking at those really expensive, sleek tower purifiers but were not sure if they are actually worth the money, here is my honest experience with it. When the box arrived, it was absolutely massive, which worried me at first. But once you actually get it out, it looks really sleek. It is a tall, bladeless tower that looks more like modern decor than a clunky home appliance. Because the base is relatively small, it tucks away nicely into a corner without taking up much floor space at all. Since we are in the middle of summer, I have only been using the air purifying and the cooling fan modes. I have pets and get terrible seasonal allergies, and this has genuinely helped. The display on the front shows your air quality in real-time. If I am cooking downstairs and things get a bit smoky, the light changes colour and the purifier instantly kicks into high gear to clear the air. My living room smells much fresher and I am definitely sneezing less. As for the fan, it produces a really nice, natural-feeling breeze. Just keep in mind that like all bladeless fans, it is not an air conditioner, so it is not going to freeze the room. But the oscillation is great for keeping the air moving so the room does not feel stuffy. I have not actually tested the heating function because of the hot weather. To be honest, I probably won't use it much anyway unless my central heating breaks down, but it is there if I ever need it. On sleep mode, the unit is virtually silent. I can barely hear it running at night. Even on the higher speeds, the sound is just a smooth white noise rather than an annoying hum or buzz. My main gripe is the Philips Air plus app. Setting it up was a headache because it strictly requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, and my phone kept trying to connect to my 5GHz band. It took me about three tries to finally get it paired. Once it is connected, the app is great for scheduling and checking your air quality history, but the initial setup could definitely be smoother. On the plus side, I have integrated it with Home Assistant, which is great for monitoring trends and connecting it to other smart sensors around my home. Other minor things to note are that the unit is very tall, so make sure you have the vertical space for it, and the temperature sensor on the front can occasionally read a degree or two warmer than the actual room. Also, I have noticed the gas sensor has a habit of getting stuck on L2 or L3. Even when the machine runs for ages, that gas reading does not really want to budge unless I actually open a window to let fresh air in, which makes me doubt how accurate that specific reading is. Overall, if you want cleaner air and a decent fan without cluttering your room with multiple devices, this is absolutely worth considering. It looks premium, performs beautifully, and the replacement filters are cheaper and last longer than competitor brands like Dyson.