2 year warranty
243V7QJAB/89
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rodge12440
24/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Upgraded monitor as my older Philips was too small
Because past experience with Philips products showed they were always reliable.
Pros
Quality picture and easy set up. Price excellent.
Cons
None found yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Martin_Neil
14/11/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best Coffee Machine Bar none
Just delivers brilliant reasl coffee from the bean. It is like having Starbucks at the end of your living room. Cappuccino is just perfect. It allows the volume of coffee to be set for each size of glass and the results are amazin
Pros
plug in go and brilliant
Cons
bigger water tank would be useful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-10-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse