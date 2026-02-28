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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

5500 seriesFHD LED TV

43PFT5583/56

Full HD LED TV

Made for fun, the Philips 5500 TV brings a quality picture to the small screen. It's compact enough to be moved between rooms quickly and without hassle, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever you place it.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

Full HD LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

Visible sound articulation lets you see the beauty of sound

Experience entertainment in all its glory. With front facing visible sound articulation, enjoy a complete audio set up straight from your TV. Incredible highs, lifelike mids and explosive bass, all masterfully produced by a series of speakers that have been subtly placed for a thin TV design.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.