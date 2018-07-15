Search terms

7300 series

4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

50PUT7303/56
  Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
    7300 series 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV

    50PUT7303/56
    Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

    Indulge in the shows, movies, and games you love with a 4K UHD TV that makes content from any source look superb. With Android TV, wireless connectivity, and Ambilight you won’t just stream your favourites. You’ll get lost in them. See all benefits

      Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 126 cm (50")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Quad Core, 16GB
      • DVB-T/T2
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour, and sharpness.

      HDR Plus. Enhanced contrast, colour, and sharpness.

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Google Assistant built-in. Content and more at your command.

      Google Assistant built-in. Content and more at your command.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Micro Dimming Pro. Intelligent contrast for dynamic scenes.

      Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones, you will enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.

      Quad Core processor and Android. Unleash your content.

      Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        Ambilight Version
        3-sided

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • 1600 PPI
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        Memory size to install apps
        12GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom client and server
        • SimplyShare
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Keyboard

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Smart Sound
        • DTS-HD Premium Sound
        • Clear Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        HDCP 2.2
        • Yes on HDMI1
        • Yes on HDMI2

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160  mm
        Product weight
        12.8  kg
        Set Width
        1128.4  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1128.4  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Box height
        800  mm
        Box width
        1240  mm
        Set Height
        663  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.2  kg
        Set Depth
        78.1  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        717.6  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        266.3  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        13.6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Mini-jack to L/R cable
      • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

