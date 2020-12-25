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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3216/13

3.8

| (8) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

3-day beard made easy

This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

See all benefits

Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

3-day beard made easy

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

8

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

25/12/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

It's back up of 1hrs is amazing

It's back up of 1hrs and it's charging time is also very Less and it's blade precision is good.

Pros

Because I love this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-06-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-06-25

05/07/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Best betting and result..fast charge.one in all

Best battery back and fast charging and in one attachment all in one, 20 settings for size..weightless easy to move..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-06-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2020-06-05

28/04/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

It fulfill my requirements. Great product.

Excellent product. It’s resizable adjustments features awesome. Quick charging.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-03-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-03-27

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Disclaimers

  1. Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor