2 year warranty
Discontinued
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
3.8
of 5
8
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Rasanw
25/12/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
It's back up of 1hrs is amazing
It's back up of 1hrs and it's charging time is also very Less and it's blade precision is good.
Pros
Because I love this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-25
05/07/2020
Saudi Arabia
Best betting and result..fast charge.one in all
Best battery back and fast charging and in one attachment all in one, 20 settings for size..weightless easy to move..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-05
FarhanMazhar
28/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
It fulfill my requirements. Great product.
Excellent product. It’s resizable adjustments features awesome. Quick charging.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-03-27
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor