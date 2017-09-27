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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7206/13

3.6

| (108) Reviews

2 awards

Less mess vacuum trimmer

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

See all benefits

Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Full Metal Trimmer

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Captures up to 90% cut hair*

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

108

Reviews

27/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Some improvements over my older version

Love the quietness and smooth feel of this compared to my older Philips trimmer. But for some reason they have made cleaning it more difficult. The hair collector isn't removable anymore. They do give you a couple of small cleaning tools, but I have found that using my cordless vac is much more effective at quickly clearing out those little hairs. Charging is also much much better, taking only an hour to charge, but giving a decent runtime. All in all very pleased, I just wish cleaning wasn't such a kerfuffle :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

29/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more messy sink

Excellent beard trimmer, collects a significant amount of stray hair.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

06/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No more cleaning up stubble

Wow, my husband normally leaves stubble everywhere after having a shave, however with vacuum beard trimmer there is hardly any stubble left to clean up and he gets the shave as close as he looked out so he still has a bit of stubble left. Overall it is a fab shaver, easy to use, comfortable and we would recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in lab environment on hair mats