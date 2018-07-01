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  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6149/61

    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your Home & Car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

    • 12V battery
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • 5 accessories and storage bag
    • Home & Car (with car plug)
    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

    Charging stand with accessories holder

    Charging stand with accessories holder

    You can store the Philips MiniVac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

    Car plug for unlimited runtime

    Car plug for unlimited runtime

    The Philips MiniVac Car is ideal to clean your car as it is equipped with a car plug to reach even the most difficult areas of your car without the hassle of charging the MiniVac. Therfore, it is always ready to use!

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

    Powerful 12 V NiMH batteries for long-lasting performance

    Powerful 12 V NiMH batteries for long-lasting performance

    The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries* of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

    Wide range of accessories for all purposes

    Wide range of accessories for all purposes

    The Philips MiniVac comes with a wide range of accessories to make the minimum effort when cleaning your home and car. It includes a small and large brush tool, small and large crevice tool and a long hose tube; ideal to clean even the hard-to-reach places. All in all, it is an ideal combination for cleaning your home or car!

    Storage bag for storage in your car

    Storage bag for storage in your car

    The storage bag allows you to keep all the accessories and car plug in one place, to ensure you have all you need to clean your car at any time!

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      Charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Deep black with orange accents

    • Performance

      Battery voltage
      12  V
      Charging time
      16-18  hour(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      4.2  kPa
      Runtime
      11  minute(s)
      Input power (max)
      120  W
      Suction power (max)
      22  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      81  dB
      Airflow (max)
      840  l/min

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.5  l
      Filter system
      2-stage cyclonic action

    • Usability

      Special features
      • Charging indication
      • Soft touch handle

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