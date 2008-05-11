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  • Superior carpet cleaning Superior carpet cleaning Superior carpet cleaning

    Vacuum cleaner nozzle

    FC8043/01

    Superior carpet cleaning

    The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets as well as quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets.

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    Vacuum cleaner nozzle

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    Superior carpet cleaning

    25% better cleaning performance on carpets

    • Turbo brush
    Rotating brush to get deep into the carpet

    Rotating brush to get deep into the carpet

    Hair and fluff stick to carpets and small dirt particles sink deep into the pile of the carpet. This nozzle with rotating brush actively removes these annoying types of house dirt.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of nozzles
      1

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Universal
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    • *Compared to Philips nozzle
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