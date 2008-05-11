FC8043/01
Superior carpet cleaning
The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets as well as quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets.See all benefits
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