I am impressed with this iron. The steam ouput is fantastic either on low heat or high there are three settings. The sole plate glides through the ironing as always turn motif t shirst inside out to iron. It has a spray and a shot of steam but with the steam output you rarely need them. It holds a lot of water so on one hand it saves you going back and forwards to the tap (it uses ordinary tap water) and on the other it starts a bit heavy but not that much. It has a self cleaner to wash away the scale in the holes which is very good it needs no special water and you dont need to use iron water that you buy saving you money. It does not drip heats up quickley and if you forget to turn off the iron it has a built in feature that turns off the iron and blinks a red light