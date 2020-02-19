2 year warranty
Discontinued
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!
Ironing brand
130 g steam boost
2400 W
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
4.1
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Gooders101
19/02/2020
United Kingdom
Wow
Great iron, I iron everything. She has served me well sadly passing today after 8 years hard graft. You get what you pay for and I did. Fab bit of kit I will be getting the latest model next.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
dorisdoes
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
A really good product
read some reviews and this iron was rated, It has a good wattage, and gets nice and hot- one of the features I was looking for, as i do a lot of sewing. The tip is excellent for steaming those not so easy places. Suprised about the plate; the first iron I have had with this type, and I'm impressed, as I had my doubts. Comfortable to use. The cord is extra long compared to the majoirty of irons which is brilliant. Easy to use knobs and dails. But most of all I found it it half price absolute outstanding buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
danclyon
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Effortless ironing at last
Bought to replace an old cordless iron that never seemed to have enough steam to do a good job - this is a revolution. Effortlessly powering through creases and making shirts and things a dream - it really is an excellent piece of kit, holding plenty of water, but having sufficient control to make it versatile. Hugely impressed and would heartily recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron