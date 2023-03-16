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Discontinued

8000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

GC800/86

3.5

| (2) Reviews

1 award

Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

No ironing board needed!

Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

  • Press-Steam laying or hanging

  • Steam up to 32g/min

  • De-Calc Technology

  • No Burns guaranteed

32g/min powerful steam for quick results

32g/min powerful steam for quick results

Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.

Ready to use in 60 seconds

Ready to use in 60 seconds

Ready to use in just 60 seconds.

Heated plate for quick results

Heated plate for quick results

Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

16/03/2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

higher water tank capacity and

I used to use GC362/86 , but with This 8000 series it is more easy to be used with more steam generation level and higher tank capacity and light weight as well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer

Date of Use 2022-11-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer

Date of Use 2022-11-16

11/04/2023

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

Unsatisfied

I am not satisfied at all with this product, it did not flatten any creases on my clothes, nonetheless it made more creases on my clothes, and I am always burned by the steam trying to iron my clothes

This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer

Date of Use 2022-03-11

This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer

Date of Use 2022-03-11

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

  2. Woman cotton t-shirt and knee-length skirt tested by Philips Lab at steam rate at max