2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC800/86
Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday
The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed.
Ironing brand
Press-Steam laying or hanging
Steam up to 32g/min
De-Calc Technology
No Burns guaranteed
Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.
Ready to use in just 60 seconds.
Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.
Awards
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Abu Ali
16/03/2023
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
higher water tank capacity and
I used to use GC362/86 , but with This 8000 series it is more easy to be used with more steam generation level and higher tank capacity and light weight as well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer
Date of Use 2022-11-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer
Date of Use 2022-11-16
Justanickname
11/04/2023
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Unsatisfied
I am not satisfied at all with this product, it did not flatten any creases on my clothes, nonetheless it made more creases on my clothes, and I am always burned by the steam trying to iron my clothes
This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer
Date of Use 2022-03-11
This review was made for 8000 Series GC800/86 Handheld Steamer
Date of Use 2022-03-11
Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
Woman cotton t-shirt and knee-length skirt tested by Philips Lab at steam rate at max