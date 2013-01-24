Home
HD4670/20
    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed metal Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

    Boil just what you need

      Boil just what you need

      This kettle save up to 66 % energy

      • 1.7 L 2400 W
      • 1 cup indicator
      • Brushed metal
      • Spring lid
      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

      Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

      Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel finishing

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Brushed metal and black
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7  L
        Power
        2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.2x24.5x24.5  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        27.4x18.5x27.8  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

