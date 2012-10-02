2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Axel
02/10/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent product for general hair removal. Not so good for smaller nooks & crannies!
This is an excellent product for removing hair from the legs! And my hair doesn't grow back half as quick as shaving, you have to give it a few goes to get complete coverage. It's too big & the wrong shape for me to use under the arms.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator