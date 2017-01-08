2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6493/00
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Nini86
08/01/2017
United Kingdom
Best epilator and lady shave!!
This product is probably the best epilator I have ever purchased. The lady shave head was extremely gentle but gave the closest shave and left no irritation. And the design made it very easy to use, the ceramic used on the epilation head had a fantastic grip, even for the most thickest of hair types with minimum pain. My wire unfortunately broke and I can't seem to buy this product anywhere :( please bring this back
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator