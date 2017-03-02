2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TimMoyler
02/03/2017
United Kingdom
Iconic
One of the best designed gadgets of all time. Had this for years. Still going strong. Easy to use and clean. No brainer - look nowhere else.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
ChelseaPenthouse
22/01/2016
United Kingdom
Simple & Functional
I have a couple of these; one a newer model with more parts, but the original here is preferred. Functional simplicity at its finest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Chrisdy
05/01/2010
United Kingdom
Great product - great service
We had a very old Phillips Juice Squeezer, made in Austria,- must be early 80's or so- The filter finally broke. Great to find a product that simply does what it says on the tin and a great buying expertience. Thanks a lot!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press