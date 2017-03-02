2 year warranty
Discontinued
Freshly squeezed juice easily
With this Philips citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design the citrus press can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.
0.4 L
25 W
Auto reverse
Cord storage
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TimMoyler
02/03/2017
United Kingdom
Iconic
One of the best designed gadgets of all time. Had this for years. Still going strong. Easy to use and clean. No brainer - look nowhere else.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
ChelseaPenthouse
22/01/2016
United Kingdom
Simple & Functional
I have a couple of these; one a newer model with more parts, but the original here is preferred. Functional simplicity at its finest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Chrisdy
05/01/2010
United Kingdom
Great product - great service
We had a very old Phillips Juice Squeezer, made in Austria,- must be early 80's or so- The filter finally broke. Great to find a product that simply does what it says on the tin and a great buying expertience. Thanks a lot!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press