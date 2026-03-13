Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
2000 Series Humidifier wick filter
Discontinued
Support
HU4102/20
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport Philips Humidification filter - English (US)
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency - English (US)
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you