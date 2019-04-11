2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean.
Ultra Comfort
Includes 4oz Natural bottle
Research* suggests that when you're relaxed, your milk flows more easily. Thanks to its unique design, you won't need to learn forward when you pump. With this breast pump, you can comfortably sit up while your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle.
The massage cushion is made of a soft, velvety material to give you a feeling of warmth and helps stimulate your milk flow. With nature in mind, the iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, which is intended to gently help stimulate let down.
Designed for discreet expression, anytime.
4.7
of 5
45
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Claire4
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
One of the best things I purchased!
I had trouble breastfeeding when we brought my daughter home from the hospital, so i expressed for a few days until we got the hang of feeding. This pump is so easy to use, and kind on sensitive and sore nipples! It allowed ny nipples to heal, so i could feed again a few days later. From day 1 of use, plenty of milk was produced, which only got better over time. Once feeding was established, i had a break from pumping (as it would have been an endless cycle of feeding and pumping with no break!). But 4 months later, i have come back to the pump so i can build up a stock of breastmilk, allowing my husband to do a feed or two. Even though there was a break, the pump was just as efficient and its getting regular use now. I believe that had i not had a decent pump to help me out in the begining, i would not be breastfeeding now. In summary, this is a kind and gentle breast pump. It is efficient, and does not hurt when used on sore and cracked nipples!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
MariyaZah
14/03/2019
United Kingdom
Amazing
i am a huge fan of this product . Helped me with all my kids ! It’s the best present you can do to yourself .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
Christina8701
06/07/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Single electric Philips breast pump
Fantastic convenient easy to use breast pump very comfortable, quick and very handy being electric Would recommend over other brands
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/31 Single electric breast pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011