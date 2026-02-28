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Discontinued

Over ear headphones

SHP9600/00

A quality performance

Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections.

See all benefits

A quality performance

  • 50 mm neodymium drivers

  • Open-back design

  • 3m removable cable

Open-back design. Spacious sound

Open-back design. Spacious sound

Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.

Superb comfort and durability

Superb comfort and durability

The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

Immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.