FC9206/01
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. It`s also the quietest bagless available.See all benefits
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The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.
This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.
The turbo brush nozzle removes 50% more fluff from carpets than standard nozzles. The rotating brushes also restore the pile during every cleaning job, keeping carpets and rugs in optimum condition.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Usability
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