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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9206/01

    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. It`s also the quietest bagless available.

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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Professional cleaning

    with high cleaning power that lasts and lasts

    • 2000W
    • Animal
    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.

    EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

    EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

    This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.

    Turbo nozzle removes 25% more hairs and fluff

    Turbo nozzle removes 25% more hairs and fluff

    The turbo brush nozzle removes 50% more fluff from carpets than standard nozzles. The rotating brushes also restore the pile during every cleaning job, keeping carpets and rugs in optimum condition.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

    Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip
      Additional nozzle
      Turbo brush

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.2  kg

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      12  m
      Tube coupling
      Button
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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