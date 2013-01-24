Everyday the style you desire
Going out or staying in, use the three styling attachments of the Salon Airstylist Ceramic to create the hair style you want. 800W plus the airstyler’s ceramic coating brings professional styling within easy reach. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This airstyler has a 800W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
The natural hairs in this bristle brush gently smoothen the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.
Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Attachments
Hair type
Service