Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. With this technology from Philips, you can now enjoy healthy and up to 95% split-free straight or curly hair with less number of strokes. Watch the below videos to know more.

It comes as a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.