SalonMultistylist

Multi-Styler

HP4696/00
    Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      SalonMultistylist 8 in 1

      • 8 attachments
      • Ceramic

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        Thin

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25 W
        Voltage
        100-240V V

