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My Philips 7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

If the suction power of your Philips 7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons. Find the model name of your vacuum cleaner on the stick and discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following sections.

7000 models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC7055/01 , XC7041/01 , FC6823/61 .

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