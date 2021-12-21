Home
How long should I charge my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?

It takes around 5 hours for your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to be fully charged when it is completely empty.

You do not need to stop charging your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner once the battery is full. You can keep charging it for as long as you want and this will not have any negative effects. The type of battery in the appliance can be charged permanently and this will not damage its quality, durability or overall lifetime.

If you are not going to use the appliance for a long period of time (> 1 month), please charge the appliance up to 50% (half way) and unplug it before storing. We do not recommend storing the appliance with an empty battery because this may lead to an irreversible damage to the battery.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6724/61 , FC6823/61 .

