Reimagining care delivery through virtual nursing innovation

By Philips ∙ Featuring CoxHealth ∙ March 2024 ∙ 4 min read

Many health systems across the US – and globally – continue to face nursing shortages. While the issue began prior to the pandemic, the additional strain put on clinical staff remains even as COVID-19 diminishes. Burnout and experienced nurses leaving their roles take their toll on patient care and efficiency. 

Reimagining Virtual nursing innovation with CoxHealth

  • CoxHealth experienced nurse shortages and burnout, along with a lack of experienced nurses, which affected outcomes, efficiency and the clinician experience.
  • CoxHealth implemented Philips eCareManager as its virtual nursing solution in the med/surg and ICU units.
  • Since implementing eCareManager, CoxHealth has seen improvements in patient outcomes and staff satisfaction, and expects to see even more positive trends as the program evolves.

Hospital Virtual Care remote nurse

Successful implementation convinces CoxHealth to expand virtual nursing across its system

CoxHealth partnered with Philips to implement its innovative platform and expand virtual nursing across all five of its hospitals. Philips eCareManager and Philips Capsule Surveillance brought predictive algorithms and surveillance to its ICUs and Med/Surg units.

CoxHealth leaders have been pleased with the results. Bedside nurses have more time to spend with patients. Through education videos and virtual rounding, patients are more engaged with their own care. Nurses can collaborate with the virtual team, leading to higher satisfaction. Experienced virtual nurses can mentor new nurse graduates and provide an extra set of eyes to catch potential issues early.

On virtual nursing: “Our nurses have more time to invest in relationships with patients."

Like most hospitals today, CoxHealth endured decreasing tenure at the bedside level in critical care and med-surg nursing. Nursing leaders implemented a virtual program that included contributions from nurses in developing workflows and responsibilities. Virtual nurses assisted with tasks like admissions, discharges, documentation and patient education using principles of human-centered design thinking.

“We witness such great things in the Virtual Command Center every single day with continuing collaboration, great catches and improved patient care.”

With experienced virtual nurses mentoring new staff in real time, CoxHealth has improved efficiency, quality of care and staff satisfaction.1

 

  • 60% decrease in patient falls
  • 50% reduction in documentation errors for restraints
  • 26% lower staff turnover for pilot unit

Footnotes

[1]  Data is derived from CoxHealth internal studies

