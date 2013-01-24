Home
    At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare and that includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent, solution to enable swift and more confident decision making, for more people in more places.

     

    Intelligent: we strive to be at the forefront of developing solutions that adapt to people’s needs and environments resulting in more accurate and consistent results in the hands of any user

     

    Definitive: through exceptional image quality, advanced quantification, and intelligent solutions we provide information to customers to enable a more confident diagnosis

     

    Everywhere: as care settings expand beyond the hospital, we are expanding the ability to use ultrasound in more places so more people can benefit

      Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. Its goal is to assist physicians to make accurate ultrasound imaging diagnosis: the first time, in less time.

      Leading the way with 2D and 3D image quality for cardiology.

      Enhancing confidence in Obstetrics/Gynecology.

      Explore the full Philips point-of-care ultrasound machine portfolio and learn how our solutions can help you confidently diagnose and care for your patients.

    Introducing Philips EPIQ Elite

    Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
    The world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution

    Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
    Robust quantification meets proven performance

    Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 5.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of the care you deliver.
    Philips OmniSphere ultrasound services

    Philips OmniSphere delivers the information you need to help manage your department, maximize your resources, and improve workflow. A server-client based solution, OmniSphere provides an ecosystem of tools, applications, and solutions to help you to increase business efficiency and optimize operations.
