Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

customer care center masthead imagearge

Contact Us
Our Customer Care Center

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Sort options
  • Results per page
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Product Categories
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
Kuwait Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co. info@al-emaragroup.com Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6,- -
Yes
Kuwait Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co. | Spectranetics Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6 ,- -
Yes
Kuwait Al Essa Medical & Scientific Equipment Co. W.L.L | شركة العيسى للأجهزة الطبية و العلمية ذ.م.م tmathew@alessakuwait.com Street No 38, Sector C, Block 118,13036,3562,Kuwait City Kuwait City
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Kuwait Medical Engineering Company WLL info@med=kwt.com Kuwait Free Trade Zone, Shuwaikh, Plot 5A, Abuhalifa,54753,261,Kuwait Kuwait
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • CC Informatics
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
 Yes
Kuwait Central Circle Company W.L.L. anas.alqut@centralcircleco.com Al-Sharq Al-Hamra Tower, 69th Floor, Al Shuhada Street, Kuwait,22011,1015,Salmieh Salmieh
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • IGT Systems
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • BG HSDP HTS and EM
  • IGT Devices
  • Population Health Management
  • CC Informatics
  • DT Other Solution Space
  • EPD Solutions
  • Emerging Businesses
  • Health Systems Undivided
  • CT AMI
 Yes

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand