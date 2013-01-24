The increase in patient demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy has put a tremendous strain on critical care¹. Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment.



Our critical care solutions provide the actionable information you may need for early patient intervention, allowing you to leverage scarce resources and deliver high-quality care to patients efficiently.

Discover:

Advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics

Algorithms that aggregate patient data from multiple sources

Multi-platform, network-wide compatibility with IT infrastructure

Tele-health technologies that assist with patient management

Point of care imaging facilitating streamlined patient management



As your clinical partner for real-time, point-of-care ICU solutions, we can help you speed decision-making and intervene early to improve care across your enterprise.