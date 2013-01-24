iFR Outcome Data

More than 4500 patients, 2 prospective randomized controlled trials, published in the prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine. Learn more DEFINE FLAIR, iFR Swedeheart.
* p-values are for non-inferiority of an iFR-guided strategy versus an FFR-guided strategy with respect to 1-year MACE rates; pre-specified
non-inferiority margins were 3.4% and 3.2% in DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart, respectively
0.89 dichotomous cut-point, backed by data 1,2,4
Both DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart used a dichotomous 0.89 cut-point in their protocols to assess patient outcomes. By using a 0.89 cut-point, as validated in one year outcomes from more than 4500 patients, physicians can feel confident in simplifying their clinical decision-making strategy.
Dr. Sayan Sen, Consultant Cardiologist, Hammersmith Hospital & Imperial College London, discusses details of the LAD sub-study of DEFINE-FLAIR
“In this study, we have clearly demonstrated that it is safe to defer on the basis of iFR. If I see a patient with an LAD lesion, I'm only reassured for medical therapy if the iFR is negative.”
Can the residual ischemia be treated?
- Dr. Allen Jeremias
Role of physiologic guidance
- Dr. Allen Jeremias
Only iFR Co-registration provides provides advanced physiologic guidance to help you decide not just whether to treat, but where to treat.
iFR Co-registration is a tool that can help you see clearly and treat optimally. It helps you identify and treat the precise locations causing ischemia and use a virtual stent to predict the result.
Watch a deep dive on these studies from Dr. Justin Davies.
