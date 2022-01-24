Home
January 24, 2022

    Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report: Ensuring Agility and Connectivity in Today’s Health Care Landscape

    Health care leaders are calling for technology that can adapt to changing conditions and integrate securely. Partnerships and innovative business models –  such as subscription-based approaches that enable expandable/retractable services – can be key to implementing agile systems and tech-enabled processes.
    This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services highlights how global C-Suite leaders have successfully scaled and adapted services and workflows to meet care capacity challenges. And, how they’ve leveraged strategic partnerships to integrate new technologies and systems while maintaining security and managing costs.
    As a health care leader, you ask yourself: Do you want to stay the same and do things ‘normally’? Or do you want to be the pioneer, the leader in introducing services to adapt to new patient needs?”

    Dr. Ben Widaja

    President Director, Mandaya Hospital Group

    Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Report

    This report focuses on: 

     

    • Understanding the advantages of innovative new business models such as subscription-based or as-a-Service approaches  
    • Ensuring all salient data is integrated and actionable across diverse care settings  
    • Using digital platforms to streamline and improve the patient journey  
    • Maintaining security and interoperability as solutions scale end-to-end 
    • Choosing a partnership model and justifying expenses
    Download report (424.0KB)
    Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

      Report 1: Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships

    Report 2: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

      Report 2: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care

    Report 3: Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence

      Report 3: Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence

