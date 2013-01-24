Leverage unrivaled imaging guidance and seamless care team collaboration to enhance patient outcomes while reducing procedure time.
Leverage unrivaled imaging guidance and seamless care team collaboration to enhance patient outcomes while reducing procedure time.
In the treatment of structural heart disease (SHD), you are faced with increasing constraints of reimbursement models, which challenge profitability. This creates a need to optimize patient throughput and resources—but at the same time, maintaining high-quality patient care and manageable staff workloads remains a priority.
When treating patients with SHD, you need a solution that provides procedural confidence and efficiency through:
Seamless integration of hardware and software solutions offers improved in-lab communications and workflows, enhanced confidence in anatomy and device targeting and increased standardization.
1. Nadeen N. Faza, Özge Özden Tok, Rebecca T. Hahn. Imaging in Structural Heart Disease: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty, JACC: Case Reports, Volume 1, Issue 3, 2019, Pages 440-445, ISSN 2666-0849, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaccas.2019.08.012.
2. Wunderlich, N. C., Küx, H., Kreidel, F., Birkemeyer, R., & Siegel, R. J. (2016). The Changing Paradigm in the Treatment of Structural Heart Disease and the Need for the Interventional Imaging Specialist. Interventional cardiology (London, England), 11(2), 135–139. https://doi.org/10.15420/icr.2016:12:2 Karina V. Bunting, Richard P. Steeds, Luke T. Slater, Jennifer K. Rogers, Georgios V. Gkoutos, Dipak Kotecha, A Practical Guide to Assess the Reproducibility of Echocardiographic Measurements, Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, Volume 32, Issue 12, 2019, Pages 1505-1515, ISSN 0894-7317, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.echo.2019.08.015.
3. Rubin B, Goldfarb R, Satele D, Graham L. Burnout and distress among physicians in a cardiovascular centre of a quaternary hospital network: a cross-sectional survey. CMAJ Open. 2021 Jan 11;9(1):E10-E18. doi: 10.9778/cmajo.20200057. PMID: 33436451; PMCID: PMC7843077
4. Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017)
* It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Intellispace Cardiovascular are met
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand