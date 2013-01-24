Home
Neurovascular
First responders to a potential stroke patient must perform a fast stroke assessment

Emergency care

Reduce uncertainty at first contact

Get stroke patients to the right hospital in time


As a first responder, you want to make the best decisions when you suspect a stroke is involved. We focus on reducing your uncertainty and supporting a fast stroke assessment to rule out non-stroke patients. So you can make timely transport decisions.
The right emergency stroke care solution at the right moment


We know you need support to recognize the signs of a stroke in order to progress the patient to the right hospital.
We provide a telestroke solution to connect you with the right information and remote experts.
The tempus ALS monitor with IntelliSpace Corsium telestroke solution enables first responders to consult stroke experts live

An extra pair of eyes for first responders
Tempus ALS monitor with IntelliSpace Corsium

Get extra support to diagnose stroke. Share data live or consulting with a neuro expert. This can reduce the time to live-saving care and improve queue management. 

See how we put remote experts at your side 
Connecting teams to make acute stroke decisions

+163%

increase in tPA administration1
Telestroke program

You only have a few hours to get patients to life-saving clotbusting drugs. Our Telestroke program links up your telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients. It can enhance stroke diagnosis and dramatically increase tPA administration during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

Connect your stroke team at critical moments.
Learn more
Out telestroke program links your telehealth center and stroke care teams evaluate patients
Stroke thumbnail

Emergency care
Diagnosis
Treatment

Connecting the dots across  stroke management


Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and  speed at critical moments in stroke care
Explore the full pathway

Learn about other critical stroke moments

  • Support fast time to treatment
    Support fast time to treatment

    Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.

    Discover more
  • Improve 24/7 lab performance
    Improve 24/7 lab performance

    Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.

    Discover more
References
1. Carolinas HealthCare System. Delivering the right stroke care faster. Philips Success Story. 2017.

