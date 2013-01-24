Home
Philips has teamed up with Masimo to expand the clinical capabilities of our patient monitoring solutions. Sensor and signal processing technologies are an essential component of patient monitoring solutions, and Masimo is a prolific innovator in this field. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used in over 100 million patients in hospitals worldwide. And Masimo's rainbow SET™ – available on Philips monitors – is a clinically proven platform for noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring.1
As a leader in patient monitoring solutions with a primary focus on early detection and prevention of patient deterioration, Philips supports clinical workflow and caregiver efficiencies and enhanced patient care. Our monitors are ideal for acute care settings such as the OR or ER. Designed to simplify access to patient information, our monitors deliver contextual and clinically relevant information to the bedside and during transport.

 

Now integrated with Masimo technology, our patient monitoring solution delivers the innovative capabilities of Philips lntelliVue with the advanced visibility of noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin measurements.

The intelliVue X3 transforms from a multi-measurement bedside module into a rugged transport monitor – now serving up a continuous stream of patient vitals and advanced clinical measurements including noninvasive SpHb2 and PVi.

Philips IntelliVue with rainbow SET

 

Versatile platform provides continuous and noninvasive patient monitoring with leading hemoglobin measurement technology.

rainbow SET measurement technology


Continuous visibility of key patient measurement parameters.
References

 

(1) All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/

(2) SpHb monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

