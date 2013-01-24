UNIQUE 2 offers you extended flexibility to adjust image contrast. In pediatric hand images UNIQUE 2 enhances contrast by up to 54.7%*. It also features a novel noise reduction algorithm. In abdominal areas, phantom measurements showed a noise reduction of up to 17.3%**. Specific anatomical structures can be selectively enhanced to increase detail visualization and support diagnostic confidence.



* Compared to UNIQUE on previous release of Philips DigitalDiagnost – Results of phantom measurements. The effect of noise reduction depends on tissue type.

** Compared to UNIQUE on previous release of Philips DigitalDiagnost – Highest values were obtained on pediatric hand images. Results for other examinations vary.