Recycling passports
Recycling passports

Ultrasound

Please find here with the recycling passports for Ultrasound products.

 

Ultrasound  
AFFINITI 50 Model 989605410251
AFFINITI 70 Model 989605416151
ClearVue 350  Model 989605388281
ClearVue 550  Model 989605409201
ClearVue 650 Model 989605414681
CX30  Model 989605399451
CX50  Model 989605360181
EnVisor  Model 8500-0089
EPIQ 5  Model 989605408541
EPIQ 7  Model 989605386721
HD3 Model 989605349121
HD5 and HD5G Model 989605407911
HD7  Model HD7
HD9  Model 989605375631
HD11  Model 989605325131
HD11XE  Model 989605325131
HD15  Model 989605367641
HDI 4000  Model 8500-0087

HDI 5000  

 Model 8500-0060
iE33  Model 8500-0082-01
iU22  Model 8500-0064-02
SONOS 7500  Model 8500-0091
Sparq Model 989605394911

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

