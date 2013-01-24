Home
The future of maintenance will reinvent operational effectiveness

Through the advent of AI and data-driven technologies, the shift has begun from reactive to proactive maintenance, and, in time, to predictive maintenance. Through remote monitoring, engineers can proactively assess equipment and respond before it degrades. Increasingly, more predictive capabilities will enable engineers to know when a system is going to degrade and automatically order the necessary parts for repair. 


Making the future of maintenance more predictable and proactive and keeping unplanned downtime to zero. As Burcu Sen, Sr. Product Manager, Philips Services, Service Portfolio Management ventures: “At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology.
We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable.
Turn to us for technical phone support, on-site support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights. Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget for first time right maintenance.”
“The servicing of the future isn’t about reducing downtime, it’s about enabling healthcare systems to make full – and evolving - use of their sophisticated equipment and technology investments, when they want and how they want.”

Eugene Ivanov

Service Project Manager, Philips Remote Services

Operational Intelligence for Maintenance 4.0

With predictive maintenance, we are able to prevent issues from happening before they happen to continuously fine-tune and optimize workflows and usage, enabling more patients to be treated. And our flexible maintenance agreements, have the evolving strategic priorities of our customers and their patient’s care at their heart. 


This is the age of Operational Intelligence, where we combine people, process and technology to reinvent operational efficiencies within healthcare facilities.
“Maintenance of the future will prevent absolutely any downtime in the customer workflow and enable customers to use their machines to the full and keep evolving their capabilities.”

Ashishkumar Sinha

Manager, Philips Imaging Remote Services
Future of maintenance

Discover why and how Operational Intelligence is transforming the future of maintenance and how your healthcare system can benefit.
Envisioning the future of maintenance

Discover why innovating maintenance is of increasing strategic importance, as hospitals need fast, confident and proactive responses to equipment downtime to enable it to be always available and first time right fixes of any issues. 
Fast tracking remote servicing and monitoring in Latin America during COVID-19 


Find out why the integration of people, process and technology became even more vital during the global pandemic.
Medical equipment maintenance plan 

 

Overview of Philips Maintenance 4.0
Philips maintenance services

Spotlight on Philips Maintenance Services


With an ever increasing portfolio of maintenance services, a history of innovation and the breadth and depth of being part of one of the world’s leading health technology companies, Philips Maintenance Services is leading the transformation from reactive to proactive and predictive maintenance, flexible service agreements and beyond.
Upgrading services


Philips Upgrading Services ensures that your equipment and technology is kept constantly up to date and secure.
 

