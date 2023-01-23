Search terms

EN
AR

Enterprise Imaging

Unlock the full potential of your imaging data with enterprise medical imaging solutions that are accessible, interoperable and seamlessly integrated into your electronic medical record system

Unite data across the enterprise to enhance patient care

Unite data across the enterprise to enhance patient care 

In today’s data-driven healthcare environment, Enterprise Imaging is at the heart of an organization’s digital transformation strategy and healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of a unified, scalable solution that consolidates imaging data across departments, improves accessibility and supports data-driven clinical decision-making. In Philips we understand the importance of integrating imaging data into the broader healthcare ecosystem, not just storing images. Discover how we can help you with an effective Enterprise Imaging offer that aligns with your organizations overall digital transformation goals.

Demonstrated results in enterprise imaging

Up to 5 hours


saved per week

99.7%** 


of data migrated successfully

Save 8.9 minutes


in assessing tumor burden compared to text-only reports**

 
Four customer sites reported a savings of up to five hours per week using the automated workflow prediction engine for data pre-processing. 6

 
Plus less than one day of interruption to ongoing operations with solid data migration plan.7 Learn more

 
One study showed that multimedia reports can save oncologists 8.9 minutes in assessing a patient’s tumor burden compared to text-only reports.8

Featured products

  • 0

Portfolio highlights

Documentation

Article
The top five things to look for in an enterprise informatics partner
White paper
Adopting an Enterprise Imaging Strategy (1.18MB)
10 questions IT managers ask when migrating medical data (349.0KB)
Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists (1.49MB)
  • alt text for customer story

    Enabling enhanced productivity by orchestrating radiologist workflow

    See how Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital manages the prioritization and delegation of cases to the right radiologist at the right time.

    Read the story
  • alt text for customer story

    Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights

    Accessing advanced imaging tools is essential to accurate and complete reporting of complex imaging studies, but such access can be time-consuming, hindering productivity.

    Read the story
  • alt text for customer story

    Seamless image exchange across multiple, disparate hospitals

    See how Malaffi – one of the world’s fastest implemented HIEs – leveraged Philips technology to enable seamless image exchange between healthcare providers across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    Read the story
  • alt text for customer story

    How Radiologie Oldenburg migrated to a unified radiology workflow solution

    Philips collaborated with Radiologie Oldenburg to implement a PACS replacement project focusing on overall workflow effectiveness and end-user satisfaction.

    Read the story

    Related stories

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    Footnotes
     

    [1] Image Exchange Solution Malaffi | Healthcare | Philips

    [2] Streamlining imaging workflows and automating clinical insights - Healthcare | Philips

    [3] Orchestrating radiologist workflow - Philips

    [4] https://www.rbccm.com/en/gib/healthcare/episode/the_healthcare_data_explosion

    [5] https://www.philips.com/c-dam/corporate/newscenter/global/future-health-index/report-pages/experience-transformation/2024/first-draft/philips-future-health-index-2024-report-better-care-for-more-people-global.pdf

    [6] Results from usage in four customer sites and don’t reflect other usage in other sites.

    [7] How Radiologie Oldenburg migrated to a unified radiology workflow solution. May 30, 2024. https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/white-paper/migration-pacs-oldenburg.

    [8] Folio L, et al. Initial experience with multi-media and quantitative tumor reporting appears to improve oncologist efficiency in assessing tumor burden. Research findings presented at the RSNA 101th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting. Chicago, IL. 2015. archive.rsna.org/2015/15005140.html

    Disclaimer  

     

    *KLAS defines enterprise imaging as the ability to store and/or view images across the enterprise in one place from more than one service line and/or from multiple PACS or long-term storage solutions.

    **Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

     

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.