[1] Konkani A, Oakley B, Bauld TJ: Reducing hospital noise: a review of medical device alarm management. Biomed Instrum Technol 2012, 46(6):478-87
[2] GörgesM, Markewitz BA, Westenskow DR: Improving Alarm Performance in the Medical Intensive Care Unit Using Delays and Clinical Context. Anesth. Analg. 2009, May 1, 108: 1546-1552
[3] Welch J: An evidence-based approach to reduce nuisance alarms and alarm fatigue. Biomed Instrum Technol 2011, Spring;Suppl:46-52
[4] Imhoff M, Kuhls S, Gather U et al.: Clinical relevance of alarms from bedside patient monitors. Crit Care Med 2007, 35(suppl):A178
[5] Chambrin MC, Ravaux P, Calvelo D et al.: Multicentric study of monitoring alarms in the adult intensive care unit (ICU): a descriptive analysis. Intensive Care Med 1999, 25:1360–1366.
[6] AAMI Foundation’s HTSI (Healthcare Technology Safety Institute): Using Data to Drive Alarm System Improvement Efforts: The Johns Hopkins Hospital Experience. Johns Hopkins Hospital 2012