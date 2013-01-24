الصفحة الرئيسية
Philips - انقر هنا للانتقال إلى الصفحة الرئيسية

مصطلحات البحث

Support Documentation

Support documentation

اتصل بنا
*

معلومات الاتصال

* هذا الحقل مطلوب
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
من خلال تحديد سبب التواصل بك بإمكاننا توفير خدمة أفضل لك.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

ماذا يعني هذا?
Final CEE consent

Application Connectivity

DICOM Conformance Statements
 

The below DICOM Conformance Statements are applicable to the application suites provided by "IntelliSpace Portal" (in case commercially sold in combination with iSite or IntelliSpace PACS, these are referred to as "IntelliSpace advanced clinical applications").
 

IntelliSpace Portal V6.0

IntelliSpace Portal V5.0

IntelliSpace Portal V4.0

 

Xcelera PACS R3.2L1 SP2 applications

Orthopaedic applications

 
DICOM Viewer

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك