MR Release 5 Systems
MR Release 5.1.7 and 5.1.9 (April 2015)
This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T
MR Release 5.1 Systems
MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)
This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T
Ingenia Systems
- Ingenia R4.1 (January 2014)
Achieva Systems
- Achieva R3.2 (March 2012)
- Achieva 3.0T TX R3.1 (September 2009)
- Achieva R2.6.3 (November 2008)
- Achieva R2.6 (May 2008)
- Achieva R2.5 (June 2007)
- Achieva R2 (November 2006)
- Achieva R1.8 (June 2007)
- Achieva R1.5 (September 2005)
- Achieva R1.2 (March 2005)
Intera Systems
- Intera R2.6.3 (November 2008)
- Intera R2.6 (May 2008)
- Intera R2.5 (June 2007)
- Intera R2 (November 2006)
- Intera R1.8 (June 2007)
- Intera R1.5 (March 2005)
- Intera R1.2 (March 2005)
- Intera R12.6 (May 2008)
- Intera R12.5 (June 2007)
- Intera R12 (June 2006)
- Intera R11.8 (June 2007)
- Intera R11 (March 2005)
- Intera R10.6 (March 2005)
- Intera R10.4 (May 2004)
- Intera R10 (April 2003)
- Intera R7, R8 and R9 (May 2002)
Panorama 1.0T System
- Panorama HFO Oncology Configuration R3.5 (April 2011)
- Panorama HFO R2.6.3 (November 2008)
- Panorama HFO R2.6 (May 2008)
- Panorama HFO R2.5 (June 2007)
- Panorama R2 (November 2006)
- Panorama R1.8 (June 2007)
- Panorama R1.5 (September 2005)
Panorama 0.23T and 0.6T Systems
- Panorama R 6.1 (June 2005)
- Panorama R 5.2 (August 2003)
- Panorama R 1 (November 2000)
Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T Systems
- Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T systems VIA 5 (August 2003) (also for Polaris 1.0T, Edge 1.5T, and Vista 1.0T MR Scanners)
- Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T systems VIA 4 (September 2002)
- Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T systems VIA 3 (August 2002)
DynaSuite
- DynaSuite Cardiac (July 2010)
Extended MR Workspace Systems
- Extended MR Workspace 2.6.3.1 (March 2012)
- Extended MR Workspace 2.5 (November 2007)
ViewForum Systems
- ViewForum Release 4.1 (December 2004)
EasyVision Systems
- EasyVision Release 5.2 (June 2002)
Vistar Workstations
- Vistar Workstation VIA 5 (August 2003)
- Vistar Workstation VIA 4 (September 2002)
- Vistar Workstation VIA 3 (August 2002)
TwinStar Workstations
- TwinStar Workstation VIA 5 (August 2003)
For general workstations see the workstation section