2 year warranty
Discontinued
19B4QCB5/89
Sustainable productivity
The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
19" (48.3 cm)
1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse