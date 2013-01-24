Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

Comfort for
every step of the way

Pacifiers

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our pacifiers in a nutshell

Philips Avent pacifiers natural development

Supports natural palate development

Philips Avent Pacficier Orthodontic Durable

Orthodontic and durable

Philips Avent Pacifier BPA Free

BPA free

The softest soother for your baby's delicate skin2

ultra soft

Sizes from 0-18 months
Philips Avent ultra soft 0 to 18 months
Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation.
Explore ultra soft designs
Philips Avent ultra soft 0 to 18 months

Mini

Sizes from 0-2 months
Philips Avent Newborn Pacifiers 0 to 2 months
A few more details
  • Meet Mini, a pacifier we designed especially for tiny babies. The extra small and lightweight shield fits your newborn baby perfectly, without touching the nose.
Explore Mini designs

Soothie

Sizes from 0-3+ months
Philips Avent Soothie 0 to 3+ months

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

A few more details
  • Soothie is our one-piece pacifier made with medical grade silicone. A finger-shaped opening on the front lets your little one enjoy the natural comfort of your finger at the same time.
Explore Soothie designs

Classic

Sizes from 0-18 months
Philips Avent Comfort Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
A few more details
  • A great all-rounder for everyday comforting needs. With glow-in-the-dark designs, it's always easy to find the Classic at night.
Explore Classic designs

Freeflow

Sizes from 0-18 months+
Philips Avent Freeflow Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
A few more details
  • Some skin can be more sensitive than others. Our Freeflow pacifier is designed to promote extra air flow and minimize skin irritation.
Explore Freeflow designs
Philips Avent Pacifiers with decoration

Explore all pacifiers ›

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

    Orthodontic pacifiers

    Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby

    Read on
  • Why it’s healthy to use a pacifier

    Orthodontic pacifiers

    Why it’s healthy to use a pacifier

    Read on
Sometimes you just need some comfort. Pronto. To help calm your baby quickly and gently, we designed the Soothie: a pacifier that lets you offer the natural comfort of your finger at the same time."

Philips Design team

Related products

Feel prepared. Every step of the way

Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

Breast pumps and care

Range of Philips Avent Bottle Natural with Nipples

Baby bottles and nipples

Bottle warmers and sterilizer for baby bottles Philips avent

Bottle warmers and sterilizers

Baby bottles and nipples

Baby bottles and nipples ›

Video Baby monitor by Philips Avent

Baby monitors and thermometers

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Pacifiers


A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic pacifiers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of pacifiers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airf low, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs. 

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

2 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA Feb 2017.

Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

Got a question?
We're here to help

Explore FAQs and manuals
Icon of Healthcare Professional

Are you a healthcare professional?

Go to professional site