Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

A seat at the grown up's table

Toddler sippy cups

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our toddler sippy cups in a nutshell

Philips Avent Cup is leak proof

Leak-proof

Philips Avent Cup is easy to hold

Easy to hold

Philips Avent Cup is BPA free

BPA free

Spout Cup

6+ months
Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
A few more details
  • Our angled spout and spill-proof valve make it easy for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
Explore Spout Cups

Straw Cup

12+ months
Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 9 months 12 months
A few more details
  • Take the next step with our 100% leak-proof straw sippy cup. Our straw cup has a dentist recommended design that lets your baby excercise mouth muscles and build oral strength.
Explore Straw Cups
Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

Explore all toddler sippy cups ›

This one's a keeper

We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

    Toddler sippy cups

    Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

    Read on
  • Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

    Toddler sippy cups

    Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

    Read on
Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler sippy cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

Philips Design team

Related products

Feel prepared. Every step of the way

Philips Avent Baby Food Maker

Baby food makers

Philips Avent Baby Tableware

Baby tableware

Philips Avent Smart Baby Monitor

Smart baby monitor

Baby bottles and nipples

Baby bottles and nipples ›

Philips Avent Smart Thermometer

Smart ear thermometer

Your healthy little foodie


Want an easy way to make nutritious and tasty meals for your little one? We've got you covered.
Explore food makers and tableware
Number one brand recommended by Mums

Toddler sippy cups


Learning to drink like a grown up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and  toddler sippy cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown Up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler sippy cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

Got a question?
We're here to help

Explore FAQs and manuals
Icon of Healthcare Professional

Are you a healthcare professional?

Go to professional site