2 year warranty
223V5LHSB2/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Fsurfer
05/09/2018
United Kingdom
Using 2 connected to my Acer Laptop
Plug and play, using one connected through on-board HDMI and the second through a USB 3 to HDMI adaptor. Laptop running Win 8 recognises both - set at 1920 x 1080. No fussing around with settings Versatile, nice color with a viewing angle a tad more than spec 90º (H)/65º (V)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Tistvan
01/03/2018
United Kingdom
Image quality is the worst i have ever seen.
Image quality is as low as possible and it makes it an unusable device, black color doesn't exist on it, viewing angle is very bad as well. I do not recommend.
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite