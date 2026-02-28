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MonitorLCD monitor

241V8B/89

Vivid and crisp imagery that pushes boundaries

The Philips V line monitor gives an unmatched viewing experience that goes beyond boundaries while also providing added value with its essential features, such as Anti-glare, LowBlue mode, Adaptive Sync, Flicker-Free, and more.

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Vivid and crisp imagery that pushes boundaries

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

100Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

100Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

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Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.