2 year warranty
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.
B Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
lazoon
26/09/2021
United Kingdom
Fantastic Monitor !
great picture and features and the power sensor is a great idea. I wish i had bought 2 while they were still available
Pros
4 video inputs with sound and a usb 3 Hub built in that you can use for charging and adjustable stand
Cons
the sound might not be Hifi but then its primarily a monitor - not a real problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Date of Use 2021-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Date of Use 2021-05-26
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in user manual for more details of operating systems support in touch function.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.